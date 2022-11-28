Secrets of Blackmoor: The True History of Dungeons & Dragons

Not Available

How does a book of war game rules written in 1880 lead directly to the creation of Dungeons & Dragons nearly a hundred years later? Secrets of Blackmoor is the two-hour documentary film resulting from an unprecedented exploration into the evolution of Role Playing Games (RPG's) that reveals the true origin of Dungeons & Dragons. It's the story of the invention of Role Playing Games as told by the people who were there: the Twin Cities Gamers. If you think D&D is the beginning of the story, then think again: D&D is actually the end of the beginning.