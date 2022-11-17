Secrets of China's First Emperor

Not Available

Documentary, Historical Documentaries, Biographical Documentaries - This thought-provoking biographical program illuminates the fascinating life of Qin Shi Huangdi, "The First Magnificent Emperor of Qin," a man considered both influential and controversial in Chinese history. The ancient emperor's long list of accomplishments includes planning the construction of China's first Great Wall, building the world's largest burial site guarded by the famous Terracotta Army and amassing the most expansive empire of his time.