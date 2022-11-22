Secrets of Hockey Speed Vol. 1

Not Available

From North America to Europe, Robby Glantz continues to be hockey's most requested skating instructor. His innovative methods for teaching the foundations for speed are used by players at all levels - from youth hockey to the pros. Now these same techniques are available to you in Secrets of Hockey Speed Volume 1... the first video to truly detail the step-by-step methods that will generate top speed. And with demonstrations from NHL stars Steve Duchesne and Tony Granato, easy-to-grasp terminology, and creative camera angles, you are sure to learn what it takes to attain that extra step you have always been looking for. Here are just a few highlights: Breakdown of all stride techniques Backwards skating movement How to increase your stride Acceleration while turning Edgework and counterbalancing Explode in your starts Plus, much more! Pro teams he has worked with include the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and Atlanta Thrashers, Malmo Sweden,etc.