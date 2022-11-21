Secrets of Kama Sutra II: Nirvana

Not Available

Dalia, a beautiful therapist for couples, has found sexual nirvana with the help of the Kama Sutra. She helps couples ignite eroticism in their relationships. Ultimately, everyone achieves an amorous outcome. Love Quarrels: David’s secret is out. His girlfriend finds out he’s been doing adult films and she’s a bit upset. Dalia recommends that the couple perform together in a film to remove the issue of infidelity . . . and it works. Nirvana: Jonathan is suspicious of his wife’s frequent outings with friends. Jonathan hires a detective to follow Kate and learns that she is secretly visiting the Kama Sutra to improve her sexual technique. Dalia brings them together sexually to strengthen their relationship. Transition of Love Making: Bill can’t seem to make it past a third date. Once sex enters the relationship, the women leave. Bill goes to the Kama sutra retreat to learn how to successfully make the transition to lovemaking and make it past a third date.