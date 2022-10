Not Available

Historians have long believed that the Aztecs worshipped the Spanish conquistadors and barely resisted their crusade. But as this surprising documentary reveals, we may need to rethink our assumptions about the ancient civilization. Recent finds near Mexico City -- where more than 550 bodies, a portion of which seem European, have been unearthed -- are sparking theories that the Aztecs fought back and may have sacrificed the invaders to the gods.