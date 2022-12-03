Secrets of the Founding Fathers

Not Available

Experts and authors discuss George Washington's connection to the ancient and powerful Freemasons. Experts discuss Benjamin Franklin's possible membership in several secret societies. Such as the orgiastic Hell Fire Club in England. Paranormal investigators use high-tech tools to uncover the existence of ghosts in the famous Hell Fire Caves. Experts then attempt to explain how the remains of over 1200 people wound up in the basement of Ben Franklin's London townhouse. Secret Masonic symbols and images are analyzed and uncovered in the layout and streets of Washington DC.