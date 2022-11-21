Secrets of the Kama Sutra

Not Available

Inspired by the legendary KamaSutra, Christophe Mourthe transports you into a unique universe of sensuality and eroticism. Starring the delectable Katsumi and French performer Ramon, this high budget feature is a journey into the mystery and secrets of oriental sensualism and seduction. Shot on location in France by award winning director Cristophe Mourthe who is best known for his visually stimulating imagery for Colmax Studios as well as international mainstream fashion magazines. Mourthe was a nominee at the 2004 AVN Awards for his films Amazone Sex and Color Sex and has received many accolades from the American and European press for his directing foresight. Kamasutra blends the elements of sexuality, passion and splendor of Asian fantasy, imagination and vision into an erotic cine experience for anyone who has a true appreciation for unique wardrobe, gorgeous set designs, clever videography, and beautiful, sexy performers who clearly look like they are enjoying each other.