Not Available

Documentary investigating the ways in which people can be tricked and conned, from traditional street scams such as the three-cup trick to sophisticated online computer fraud that costs Britain an estimated £3.5billion a year. Footage of police units targeting criminals on London's streets and the activities of dedicated `scam-baiters', who try to deter would-be perpetrators, help shed light on the measures taken to combat a problem thought to affect half the population.