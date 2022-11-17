Not Available

Secrets of the Universe is a sweeping, 3D Giant-Screen adventure that immerses audiences in the greatest mysteries of our time- puzzles spanning from the infinitesimal to the infinitea journey guided by some of the most brilliant minds, seeking to answer life’s greatest questions..The answers await at the collision points of intellect and imagination, of theory and experiment, of the tiniest particles and most powerful forces in the Universe. Our science adventure is led by scientist Manuel Calderon as we travel to CERN, just outside of Geneva on the Franco-Swiss border, to use the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the biggest machine ever built and the most powerful scientific instrument ever created.