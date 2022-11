Not Available

Charlton Heston tells the stories behind daring covert operations and cunning military deceptions in two episodes from History Channel's "Secrets of Wars" series: "The Invasion of Panama" covers the secret buildup to the attack, the Special Forces mission to rescue an American hostage and the hunt for Manuel Noriega. "Shadows of the Six Day War" details Israel's espionage efforts up to and during its June 1967 war with its Arab neighbors.