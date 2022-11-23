Security Ugal-ugalan

Not Available

Acho, Dana, Lolox is employee-led megapolitan Security Commander Indro. Dana falls in love with Angela. Secretly Alan, senior security, not like the Fund for Alan also put a heart on Angela. Alan dropped the Fund's reputation in front of Angela. Alan known by Indro behavior that led to the sacking of Alan of the company. After being fired, Alan learned that Angela was the son of a pack of Sam, the owner Megapolitan Security. With the motivation of revenge and money, Alan kidnap Angela. Indro, Dana, Acho and Lolox trying to save Angela.