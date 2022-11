Not Available

Starting from six historic mosques in various parts of the Muslim world, a half-dozen pilgrims travel to Mecca in this gorgeously filmed PBS documentary. The journey sheds light on their beliefs and their lives as well as the beautiful worship sites. The seven wonders are Mecca's Grand Mosque, Jerusalem's al-Aqsa Mosque, Granada's Alhambra, Istanbul's Blue Mosque, Mali's Great Mosque of Djenné, Iran's Imam Mosque and Pakistan's Badshahi Mosque.