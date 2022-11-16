Sedmoy probeg po konturu zemnogo shara

Not Available

Mikhail is 59 years old, and for more than 30 years he works at the motor transport enterprise, where he also lives in a self-made workshop. He has a beloved pregnant daughter, a hobby to draw paintings and a favourite car of a heavenly color. Natasha, a warehouse keeper, offers him a deal: to hand over the waste metal stored at the warehouse to the scrap metal reception center and divide the money. Mikhail takes pity on Natasha and agrees. On the road to the reception center he gets stopped by the police. In order to avoid litigation, Mikhail asks the director of the company not to file a theft report. The director agrees but fires Mikhail anyway. Now he’s left homeless and unemployed…