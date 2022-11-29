Seduce and Destroy

Not Available

The name is Wreckenwith… Amanda Wreckenwith… Prepare yourself for a roller coaster adult feature unlike any you’ve seen before. Shanna McCullough, creates the spy she was destined to play. Nici Sterling is at her evil best as the arch-villian Anna Mosity – out to rule the world with a hypnotic potion that renders the strongest men helpless. Can Amanda save the day, and have some blistering sex along the way? You bet your ass! ‘Cause when Amanda plays, she plays big; and she knows only one rule… Seduce & Destroy.