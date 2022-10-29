Not Available

Luka (19) is leaving a youth care centre, his only sanctuary for the past nine years, after his mother and relatives abandoned him. His wish is to find out where his father is buried. At his work, he falls in love with a lively girl named Ajda (19), and they begin a relationship together. While searching for answers from his past, Luka finds out a shocking family secret. He finds his only solace in the love he has for Ajda. He wants to move in with her, but Ajda hides her true feelings from him. Luka soon finds out that Ajda holds a family secret, too.