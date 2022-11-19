Not Available

Film cutter Katie Griffin is hopelessly in love with writer Richard Mannhart, and starts an affair with him. When Mannhart's wife is killed in a road accident, Katie tells the police she thinks he's tampered with his wife's car. Being questioned Mannhart declares he's innocent. Not only that, he also denies any amorous involvement with Griffin. As it is her word against his, both parties are pressed to back up their stories with hard evidence. Finally Katie comes up with some. End of story?