Seduced by Lies

Brad Sterling arrives by yacht as a handsome dream prince, and the discrete favorite nephew and brilliant investor of his tycoon uncle Wade. Charles Colton's ingrate heiress Laura eagerly dates him and puts him in the guest-house, partially as spiteful as alliterative to workaholic tycoon pa's preferred son-in-law Jonathan Lawson, son of tycoon Richard. People who warn fickle Laura get irate reactions, best friend Ava even dies in a suspicious hit and run, yet Laura also turns on either suitor in turn, oblivious to serious indications of manipulation.