Seduced by Lies

  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Daro Film Distribution

Brad Sterling arrives by yacht as a handsome dream prince, and the discrete favorite nephew and brilliant investor of his tycoon uncle Wade. Charles Colton's ingrate heiress Laura eagerly dates him and puts him in the guest-house, partially as spiteful as alliterative to workaholic tycoon pa's preferred son-in-law Jonathan Lawson, son of tycoon Richard. People who warn fickle Laura get irate reactions, best friend Ava even dies in a suspicious hit and run, yet Laura also turns on either suitor in turn, oblivious to serious indications of manipulation.

Cast

Josie Davis
Marc Menard
Lochlyn Munro
Bruce Dawson
Gerard Plunkett
Chelan Simmons

