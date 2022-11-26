Seducing Country Girl

Not Available

However, his father died in an accident while working in Geoje Island. Even her mother lives in Seoul and dies of a disease 2 years ago. Remaining alone, without family and relatives, is now living in Gangbuk, working at a restaurant. But even this is not easy. It is difficult to get a job because you came from the village. Besides, the men have a tough beauty. It can be sexual harassment wherever you go. However, Sumi, who suffers from her high school of life, has no choice but to help with the cost of living. Sexual harassment is also common in restaurants that are currently working. I can't stand it, and eventually I am cut off at the restaurant I am working for now. Even the rent is pushed out, and eventually, they are also kicked out of their homes. Taeho, a neighborhood friend who works in a restaurant, is Sumi's only friend. Taeho is working with Sumi and keeps Sumi in mind. It is recommended that you live with Sumi, who is not there when you go, in your home for the time being.