Seduction of a Married Woman

Not Available

When her irresistible landscaper corners her one summer afternoon, Bianca finds herself in a losing battle with temptation. Passions ignite during a late night work session when Keira's boss volunteers to give her a massage as a token of appreciation. When an old boyfriend swings by to give Cassidy a belated wedding gift, she becomes haunted by memories of their past love affair. After Kalina’s husband calls to say he’s running late, her forbidden attraction to his best friend reaches a breaking point.