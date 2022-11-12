Seduction of Eve: Kiss

Not Available

Young Hoon, a nude photographer, and Jung Im, a food stylist are both successful in their respective professions. Having dated for seven years before getting married, they’re more like friends than lovers. Due to the nature of her husband’s work, Jung Im occasionally feels insecure in her marriage, though this long-married couple has trust in one other. One day, Young Hoon befriends a neighboring couple, Hyun Chul and Hyo Jin. Next to the authoritative husband, Hyo Jin looks quite unstable and insecure and Young Hoon cannot help but feel drawn to her sadness. But the more he falls for Hyo Jin, the deeper his trouble becomes…