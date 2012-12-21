See A Little Light: A Celebration of the Music and Legacy of Bob Mould

2012

Last November at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, some of today's most influential artists gathered to celebrate the music of Bob Mould. Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters), Britt Daniel (Spoon), Ryan Adams, No Age, Craig Finn and Tad Kubler (The Hold Steady), Margaret Cho with Grant Lee Phillips, and Jessica Dobson (The Shins, Deep Sea Diver) all performed songs from Bob's historic catalog. Until now, only the 2,265 concert attendees have seen these amazing performances. Fortunately, the entire evening was captured in stunning audio and high-quality video quality by filmmaker Justin Mitchell.