See Dick Run

Richard Jones a fast talking ladies man who wakes up one morning and discovers something incredible, HIS PENIS IS GONE! Desperate and freaked out, Richard seeks the help of a Voodoo Priestess who tells him that one of the women in his past has placed a powerful curse on him. Even worse, if he doesn't track down this women and retrieve his penis before midnight the hex will be irreversible. Now, racing against time, Richard has to revisit the countless girls that he has conned in the past and figure out which one stole his manhood.