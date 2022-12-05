Not Available

When blind former skier Sophie (Skyler Davenport) cat-sits in a secluded mansion, three thieves invade for the hidden safe. Sophie’s only defense is army veteran Kelly (Jessica Parker Kennedy) who plays first-person shooters online. Becoming her eyes through the “See For Me” phone app, Kelly helps Sophie defend herself against the invaders and survive, while playing out her ultimate fantasy like a real-life video game. In his sophomore feature, Randall Okita has created an exceptional home invasion thriller, from an opening reminiscent of the eeriness of Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining, to a brilliant combination of score, sound, and cinematography through the many angles and rooms of the mansion that becomes a character itself. Visually impaired actress Davenport’s stunning performance aptly captures Sophie’s moral complexities while subverting expectations at every turn. The cast is rounded out with Sons of Anarchy’s Kim Coates in a villainous role.