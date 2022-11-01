Not Available

See How They Fall

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Bloody Mary Productions

Simon is a sales representative about fifty. When Mickey, his cop friend, is being shot, he leaves everything to find the murderers. Two years before, Marx, an old gambler, met Frederic, a young man that does not look very smart and started to follow him everywhere (as a puppy) and changed his name to Johnny to please Marx. Of course, Simon's story is related with Marx and Johnny's one. But the thriller is only a pretext for a psychological description of the three main characters.

Cast

Jean YanneSimon
Mathieu KassovitzJohnny
Bulle OgierLouise
Christine PascalSandrine
Yvon BackMickey
Yves VerhoevenHomosexual

