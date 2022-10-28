See Jane Date

Not Available

Jane Grant has just received an invitation to her younger cousin's wedding, and it's engraved with two of the most dreaded words a perpetually available sing can encounter: "plus guest." Come wedding day, Jane had better deliver. After all, she's already told everyone, including her meddlesome Aunt Ina and now-famous high school nemesis Natasha Nutley, that she's in a serious relationship. Now Jane has two months to find a guy to fit the lie, complete the guest list, and save face. If the series of miserable set-ups orchestrated by her well-meaning best friends Eloise and Amanda are any indication, Jane's in for big trouble. From the first date to blind date, from double date to last date, the match game is on - and with millions of men to pick from, Jane is sure to find Mr. Right, right?