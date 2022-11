Not Available

On the eve of the return of Macau in 1999, sculptor Gu Songlin went to Macau to collect the sculpture "The Flourishing Lotus" presented by the Central Government to the Macao Special Administrative Region, and became a close friend with Liao Jichang, the head of the Liao Ji Wood Sculpture Store. Ten years later, "Wood Carving-Idol Carving" became the first project in Macau to receive the honor of "National Intangible Cultural Heritage".