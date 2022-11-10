1989

See No Evil, Hear No Evil

  • Crime
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 11th, 1989

Studio

TriStar Pictures

A murder takes place in the shop of David Lyons, a deaf man who fails to hear the gunshot being fired. Outside, blind man Wally Karue hears the shot but cannot see the perpetrator. Both are arrested, but escape to form an unlikely partnership. Being chased by both the law AND the original killers, can the pair work together to outwit them all?

Cast

Richard PryorWallace 'Wally' Karue
Gene WilderDave Lyons
Joan SeveranceEve
Kevin SpaceyKirgo
Alan NorthBraddock
Lauren TomMitzie

