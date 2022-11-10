See No Evil, Hear No Evil

A murder takes place in the shop of David Lyons, a deaf man who fails to hear the gunshot being fired. Outside, blind man Wally Karue hears the shot but cannot see the perpetrator. Both are arrested, but escape to form an unlikely partnership. Being chased by both the law AND the original killers, can the pair work together to outwit them all?
|Richard Pryor
|Wallace 'Wally' Karue
|Gene Wilder
|Dave Lyons
|Joan Severance
|Eve
|Kevin Spacey
|Kirgo
|Alan North
|Braddock
|Lauren Tom
|Mitzie
View Full Cast >
3 More Images