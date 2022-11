Not Available

A whole new world meets you. Lee Dong-woo gets a call that someone is donating a retina to him. Lee Dong-woo meets this donor who can't move at all and can only see right ahead of him, then they plan a trip together. These men are the breadwinners of their families with beautiful daughters. They go to Jeju Island and learn a little bit about each other. The two start filling up each others' holes and find each other feeling comforted.