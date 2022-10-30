Not Available

See You at the Pictures is a feature length documentary which looks at movie-going in Ireland throughout the decades. Exploiting a treasure chest of hitherto undocumented or privately documented stories and adventures that have been stored inside heads or scribbled in yellowing notebooks and diaries across the country, the film examines specific periods of Irish history as related, through the prism of cinema, by ordinary and less ordinary people who lived and are living through them. Their testimony guides us through the years, providing insight, historical knowledge, funny anecdotes, local colour, and other comic or perhaps even tragic stories. Out of this emerges a truly nationally-shared experience of cinema-going as important to our common heritage as any of the other components of our culture.