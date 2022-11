Not Available

What is Hell for others is home for us. This is the story of Vera, Elsa, a Man, and the great love that united them. They started out growing up together but they didn't get very far. Leaving behind a desolate world, full of traps, they will begin a hallucinogenic journey of tenderness and violence. The story of three lovers who in a devious and gruesome manner try to destroy each other, to gain a solitary entrance to Hell.