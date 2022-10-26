Not Available

See You in September

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Feeling abandoned by her therapist who's gone on an extended vacation, beautiful Lindsay (Estella Warren) gets help with her fear of commitment from an ad hoc support group formed by other New Yorkers also left high and dry by their shrinks. But when her pals dare her to date fellow group member A.J. (Justin Kirk), Lindsay begins to wonder if she's finally found her match. Tamara Tunie directs this charming romantic comedy.

Cast

Estella WarrenLindsay
Whoopi GoldbergLindsay's Therapist (uncredited)
Liza LapiraMonica
Sandra BernhardCharlotte
David EigenbergMax
Michael RispoliTerrence

View Full Cast >

Images