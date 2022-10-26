See You in September

Not Available

Feeling abandoned by her therapist who's gone on an extended vacation, beautiful Lindsay (Estella Warren) gets help with her fear of commitment from an ad hoc support group formed by other New Yorkers also left high and dry by their shrinks. But when her pals dare her to date fellow group member A.J. (Justin Kirk), Lindsay begins to wonder if she's finally found her match. Tamara Tunie directs this charming romantic comedy.