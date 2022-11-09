Seed in the Sand

Not Available

A small white creature travels across a sea of sand in a boat made of a discarded map after dreaming of an island shrine. He is carrying a precious white cloth pod sewn up with red stitching. On his journey, he meets a trio of gem-mining island-dwellers who are keen to have the pod for themselves. As he makes his escape from them, he encounters a ferocious blue sea monster that intends to drag him down under the sand to its lair. The island-dwellers remain in hot pursuit, crowded into a teacup, rowing with a silver spoon.