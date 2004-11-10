2004

Seed of Chucky

  • Drama
  • Horror
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 10th, 2004

Studio

Rogue Pictures

The killer doll is back! The all-new film is the fifth in the popular series of Chucky ("Child's Play") horror comedies. Making his directorial debut is the franchise creator and writer of all five films, Don Mancini. The film introduces Glen (voiced by "The Lord of the Rings" star Billy Boyd), the orphan doll offspring of the irrepressible devilish-doll-come-to-life Chucky (again voiced by series

Cast

Brad DourifChucky
Jennifer TillyTiffany
Billy BoydGlen
Redmansich
Hannah SpearrittJoan
John WatersPete Peters

