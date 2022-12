Not Available

'Pranot', a man with a beautiful female heart, grew up in a warm family. Although He had a female heart, her family agreed never interrupt or discourage him. He attended the dance college and was cast as Seeda in a college drama, Pranot is passionate about acting and loves the Seeda that he has received. But because he broke the rules of the dance college causing her to be expelled from the institute, then Pranot meet love with 'Somboon' ​and 'Cheep'.