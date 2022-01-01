Not Available

Seedan (Tamil: சீடன்) (English: Disciple) is a 2011 Indian Tamil-language drama film directed by Subramaniya Shiva. The film stars newcomer Unni Mukundan and Ananya of Naadodigal fame in the lead and features Dhanush in an extended guest appearance, while Suhasini, Sheela and Vivek appear in supporting roles. The film, a remake of the 2002 Malayalam hit film, Nandanam, released on 25 February 2011 to mixed reviews. The whole film is shot inside a palacial set created by art director Jacki. The whole house including the exterior and interior was built in Prasad Studios. After more than a few decades a full traditional house set is made for a Tamil film.