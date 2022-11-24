Seeds of Change

Not Available

Mbeu Yosintha was made to help farmers and rural communities cope with the effects of climate change and in particular the ever changing rain patterns in South East Africa. The film is a drama using local actors and was devised with Malawian writer Jonathan Mbuna following extensive research with various agricultural NGOs in Malawi. Following successful drama like Mawa Langa this film has already been seen in Malawi by over 10,000 people in rural areas using a pedal-power cinema kit.