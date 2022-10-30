Seeds of Death: Unveiling the Lies of GMOs

Not Available

Over the last few years, our understanding of Genetic Engineering has increased significantly, even so we are only beginning to observe the detrimental effects. Genetic Engineering of plants has been shown through scientific study disruptive to entire cellular mechanisms of plants, animals and humans, along with severe negative impact on the environment. The Big Ag companies; Monsanto, DuPont, Syngenta--are dead set that the world's populations remain in the dark, ignorant about the devastating health and environmental risks, and argue their manipulation of genes is safe, yet increasing study shows the opposite. To counter the lies, another award winning documentary hits back with the truth.