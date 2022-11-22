Seeds of Permaculture: Tropical Permaculture

Not Available

An interactive documentary about permaculture in the tropics. Set against a beautiful Thai backdrop, the film takes a look at two permaculture education centers where visitors from all over the world come to educate themselves to be self sufficient, produce no waste, build their homes, gardens but most of all they learn to build communities. Christian Shearer (founder of WeTheTrees and the Panya Project) guides the film through the philosophy of permaculture and a number of tropical strategies to help bring health and resilience to the permaculture farm. Written by Theron Beaudreau