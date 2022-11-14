Not Available

"Some folks think married men live longer. They don't — it only seems longer!" The opening inter-title to "Seein' Things" (1928) sums up the life of Joe Grubb (Ben Turpin), who is married to the shrewish Mrs. Grubb (Georgia O'Dell). An unpleasant wife not being enough, he lives next to some difficult neighbors as well. The neighborhood wives come over for their sewing circle, but when Joe Grubb tries to get out to a lodge meeting, Mrs. Grubb tells him that he's staying at home. He sneaks out anyway, but his deception and more is given away when the Grubb's new "Television outfit" reveals to the ladies that their husbands' lodge meeting is not a men-only event. The sewing circle ladies rush over, mayhem ensues, and things then resemble more of a boxing ring.