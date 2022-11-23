Seeing Ceylon

Not Available

In this travelogue of Ceylon, the first stop is Colombo, the capital and chief seaport of this island nation. A lighthouse at the end of the main street is the chief landmark. The port is filled with a mixture of modern vessels and traditional man propelled vessels. A short train ride from Colombo is Mount Lavinia, one of the country's most popular pleasure resorts. The next stop is the Peradeniya Gardens, the highlight of which is a magnificent avenue of majestic royal palms. Another botanical item of interest in Ceylon is the manufacture of rubber and the abundance of rubber trees in cultivation. The final stop is the city of Kandy. Its primary attraction is the Temple of the Tooth. Traditional island ways dominate life in this city, including the sight of bathing elephants after their afternoon work shift.