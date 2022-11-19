Seeker & Fetch

Not Available

Ana Adell loves animals so much that she has turned her home into a lost and found for missing pets. Her beloved pets, Seeker, a dog who cannot smell, and Fetch, an almost blind Pot Belly Pig, have inherited Ana's desire to help their animal friends. Shortly after adopting this dynamic duo, Ana stumbles across their special talent of locating lost or displaced animals. Almost on a daily basis they would go out into the forest and return with another lost friend for Ana to help. In the beginning this was great, as Ana loved to care for and help the lost animals find their home. But when Seeker and Fetch bring home more animals than Ana can possibly keep up with, chaos ensues and her neighbor Councilman Anthony Forani reports Ana to the local authorities. Faced with a dilemma, Ana doesn't know what to do or where to turn for help. Now it is up to Seeker and Fetch, and their merry band of animal friends to come up with a plan to save the day.