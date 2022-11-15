Seeking: Jack Tripper

Not Available

Tucker and Lance have been married for a few years now and are grappling with the onset of monotony. Both are loyal and supportive spouses, but the marriage rut which looms overhead has both in a quiet panic. The idea of pursuing a threesome has become a live-in white elephant; the practice is a stereotypical solution in the gay community and both partners begrudgingly agree to comply in an effort to appease the other. It isn’t long, however, before Tucker and Lance realize that domestic life has made them lame in the art of seduction, and in order to land the man of their mutual desires, they'll have to work together.