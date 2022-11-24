Not Available

Seelos: Tireless Intercessor is the true story that chronicles the heroic and miraculous life of a young immigrant priest, Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos (1819-1867). This Redemptorist missionary was beatified by Pope John Paul II in the Solemn Jubilee Year 2000. Father Seelos possessed great mystical gifts due to his intense prayer life. His dedication to ministry with cheerful holiness makes him still an outstanding model for clergy, religious, and laity alike. As an itinerant preacher and lifelong friend of the poor and destitute, Seelos was a spiritual Father to tens of thousands. Despite his early death at age 48, so profound was his missionary zeal that sickness, persecution, and even the upheaval caused by the Civil War, could not stop him.