In this one-of-a-kind skateboard film, we follow professional skateboarder Andy Anderson on an impromptu hometown session. We start the journey from his home—an Ambulance parked outside a community centre—and venture across town to the local coffee shop. We gain powerful insights from Andy as he weaves his way down the street, takes shortcuts through alleyways, runs through a forested ravine and skates uphill. "It's the dead space I'm excited about." We observe how his attitude toward each spot—and every random encounter—brings them to life.