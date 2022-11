Not Available

A close call on the road complicates three people's lives and leads to reprisal in this twisty Bollywood saga from director Poosala Radhakrishna. After reckless driver Anjali (Adin Khan) almost hits his cousin (Maansi), Seenu (Akula Vijay Vardhan) tracks down Anjali and demands an apology -- causing her to miss her civil service test. Placing the blame squarely on Seenu, Anjali crafts an intricate plan to even the score.