Not Available

A film about seeing and having seen. Completely handprocessed and painstakingly edited, ‘SEE/SAW’ is comprised of a series of iris fades, commonly found in silent films to signal the beginning or end of a scene – here appropriated as a formal approach that frames the desire to see and to remember. Dichotomies surface in the high contrast images – opening/closing, beginning/end, light/dark... 16mm silent