Seeta Ramula Kalyanam Lankalo

Chandra Shekhar aka Chandu (Nitin) is a dare devil youth and is a fearless boy. Once he comes across a beautiful girl Nandu (Hansika Motwani), daughter of a dreaded factionalist Peddi Reddy (Suman). Soon he loses his heart. He starts teasing her and wants to prove that he is sincerely loving Nandu. He tells Nandu that he could do anything for her. Then the latter tells him that he should not follow her until she calls him. In order to grab her attention, he sends his father (Chandramohan) and mother (Pragati) to express his love and let her know that they too encourage him instead of trying to divert his attention from love. Later Nandu realises that she too is truly loving him. At this juncture, Jayaprakash Reddy (Jayaprakash Reddy) goes to Peddi Reddy for an alliance for his brother's son Veera Pratap Reddy (Saleem Panda). Peddi Reddy refuses to marry Nandu with Veera Pratap Reddy.