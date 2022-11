Not Available

Seethakoka Chiluka is a 1981 Telugu language film directed by Bharathiraja. It is a remake of Bharathiraja's Tamil film Alaigal Oivathillai. Karthik Muthuraman reprised his role from the original film. Aruna Mucherla did female lead character. The film has received a Swarna (Gold) Nandi Award for Best Feature Film.