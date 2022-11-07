Not Available

Foreign, Foreign Dramas, Foreign Thrillers, India, Tamil Language, Foreign Regions, Foreign Languages - An honest police officer seeks revenge after being framed for murder in this Indian crime story. Corrupt cop Kalimuthu (Vinu Chakravarthy) falsely implicates Muthumanickam (Prabhu) in a homicide, and he winds up in jail. After serving time for the crime he didn't commit, Muthumanickam is determined to punish the guilty parties. But when Kalimuthu's daughter Radha (Ranjitha) becomes involved, his mission gets more complicated.