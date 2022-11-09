SEGRETARIE – UNA VITA PER IL CINEMA

Not Available

Six secretaries (Cesarina Marchetti, Paola Quagliero, Liliana Avincola, Anna Maria Scafasci, Resi Bruletti and Fiammetta Profili) delve into the past to tell us what it was like to work in the world of Italian cinema when our films used to clean up at award ceremonies, from Venice to Los Angeles, via Cannes. The documentary is a revealing flash­back of their lives, both off and on-set, enriched by anecdotes, revelations, unpublished photographs and other curiosities related to some of the great classics.